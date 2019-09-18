Fist Int'l Specialized Exhibition of Honey opens in Orumiyeh

Managing Director of West Azarbaijan Industrial Townships Company Ali Abdoli-Seilabi told IRNA on the fringes of the inaugural ceremony that consortiums from Turkey, Iraq and visitors from India, Spain, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, Azerbaijan Republic and Kyrgyzstan are participating in the exhibition.

The exhibition focuses on various areas including honey packaging, pollen, hive construction and beekeeping equipment, he said, noting that six specialized and scientific workshops will also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Introducing medicinal properties of honey, changing pattern of consumption in the country, paving the way for local and foreign exchanges of honey products and presenting latest achievements of beekeeping industry and study about target markets are among the objectives of the event, Abdoli-Seilabi said.

West Azarbaijan province produces over 21,000 tons of honey each year, ranking the first in the country in the field.

