Conference on Foreign Investment to be held in North Khorasan

North Khorasan Governor General Mohammad Ali Shojaei told the coordination meeting of the conference that an exhibition will be held to introduce the province's capabilities and assets for the Iranian and foreign investors.

"The conference will examine the depth of issues rather than just a gathering," he said, noting that the exhibition is scheduled to be held in November, but the arrangement will may take more time to coordinate with the foreign investors to attend," he said.

He predicted that the Conference on Foreign Investment will be rescheduled later.

North Khorasan province is located in northeastern Iran. Bojnord is the capital of the province.

8072**1416

