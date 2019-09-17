Tehran-Istanbul train will be launched soon: Vaezi

Talking to IRNA in Ankara, he added that the 27th Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held at the respective ministerial level. The commission opened on Monday.

Referring to the successful summit of Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents in Ankara, he said that respective ministers also discussed bilateral issues and all the meetings were positive and good.

He hailed his meeting with Turkish trade and customs minister, saying that it was an opportunity for reviewing obstacles in the way of further development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, it was agreed to set up a committee to solve the problems faced by private companies, he said.

Banking issues, investment and establishment of commercial townships as well as border provincial cooperation were also discussed during the meeting, Vaezi said.

Referring to his last meeting in Ankara with minister of communications and infrastructures, he said that the two countries have cooperation in the fields of sea, air, rail and land transportation, telecommunications and cyber space.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish