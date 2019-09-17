Iran's gov't set to enhance economic, political ties with Turkey: Official

In a meeting with Turkish Minister of Transportation Jahed Turan late on Tuesday on the sidelines of the ongoing 27th meeting of Joint Iran-Turkey Economic Cooperation Commission in Ankara, he added that the resolve the two governments have for strategic relations is the biggest backbone for implementing ratification of the joint economic commission.

Referring to the trilateral summit of Iran, Turkey and Russia on Syria hosted by Turkey, Vaezi added that the Fifth Astana Process will also help promote security and stability in the region and Syria.

The official appreciated Turkish government for its supports to Iran in times of sanctions, hoping that High Council of Iran-Turkey Strategic Relations will convene in Tehran in the coming months.

Turhan, for his part, said that transportation committee in the joint commission has reached a very good agreement that if implemented it will serve as a big step in road communications and rail and air transportation between the two countries.

Recalling the two countries' great capacities for promoting bilateral and regional transit relations, he said that mutual cooperation continues in a friendly manner.

Turhan also hoped that outcomes of the joint commissions will help use all capacities and step up collaboration in the field of transportation.

