Iran, France mull broadening of atomic cooperation

Salehi who is currently in Vienna to attend the 63rd General Conference of International Atomic Energy Agency has so far met with acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Cornel Feruta and Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev.

The 63rd annual regular session of the General Conference of the IAEA kicked off at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna on Monday morning.

Salehi told the conference that there is a broad consensus that JCPOA is a turning-point in the history of multilateralism and an international achievement and that's for the same reason that US destructive behavior of economic terrorism of US administration has been rejected by the other countries.

Criticizing noncompliance with the JCPOA by the remaining parties, he warned about the US destructive behavior towards multilateralism and major diplomatic achievements over the past decades.

