Iran, UK review JCPOA recent developments on phone

Both sides also conferred on the bilateral relations, current regional developments particularly in Yemen as well as the issues of mutual interest.
Tehran, Sept 17, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed the latest developments of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a telephone conversation on Tuesday.
