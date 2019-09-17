Sep 17, 2019, 7:19 PM
Iran, UK review JCPOA recent developments on phone

Tehran, Sept 17, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed the latest developments of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

Both sides also conferred on the bilateral relations, current regional developments particularly in Yemen as well as the issues of mutual interest.

