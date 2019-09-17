Kazakhstan PM urges expanding mutual ties with Iran

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi traveled to Nur-Sultan on Tuesday in a bid to participate in the Summit of Regional Commonwealth in the field of communications ministers.

The senior officials of Iran and Kazakhstan reviewed the operation of previous agreements.

Regional Commonwealth in the field of communications (RCC) was established in Moscow on December 17, 1991, by the Communications Administrations of 11 countries.

