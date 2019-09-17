Japanese PM to meet with Pres. Rouhani in New York

The meeting will aim to ease tensions in the Middle East, Abe said Tuesday in a meeting with members of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo, according to Japanese state television.

The Japanese prime minister also said at the meeting that he plans to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Belgium after the UN General Assembly.

Kyodo News Agency also quoted Japanese diplomatic sources as saying Sunday that Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is likely to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York with the aim of maintaining friendly relations with Tehran to offer medical assistance to Iran.

Kyodo quoted diplomatic sources as saying that Abe would discuss the proposal for professional medical training with the Iranian president.

Japan believes that medical aid to Iran will not violate the US sanctions since humanitarian aid is excluded from the list of sanctions.

Iranian officials demanded medical assistance after the two countries agreed on Japan's help in the field of medical and accident prevention in their talks last year on the sidelines of UN summit in New York.

Japan also hopes to boost its diplomatic presence in the Middle East by building on its friendly relations with the United States and Iran.

According to the report, US President Donald Trump's administration reinstated sanctions against Iran last year after withdrawing from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

