Acceleration of implementation of agreements priority of Iran-Turkey Joint Commission

He added that despite all the problems that the US illegal sanction has created, with active private sector with innovative solutions, the development of relations will continue.

The Chief of Presidential Staff and the Iranian Head of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation of Iran and Turkey met with the Turkish Minister of Energy and his counterpart at the Joint Commission on Tuesday morning and opened the 27th meeting of the Commission.

Vaezi praised the good and successful holding of the trilateral summit of Iran, Turkey and Russia on Syria held yesterday in Ankara, saying that the two Presidents' bilateral talks were a valuable opportunity for the Ministers and the accompanying delegation to meet with their Turkish counterparts to consult on ways to develop relationships and partnerships and remove any possible obstacles.

The presidents of the two countries targeted $30 billion in trade relations between the two countries five years ago, which despite the oppressive US sanctions, there are many opportunities to achieve that goal, the Iranian official went on to say.

"There are no restrictions for Iran on expanding and deepening cooperation with Turkey, despite all the problems posed by illegal sanctions," he said, adding that the most important priority of the Joint Commission on Iran-Turkey Cooperation is to accelerate the implementation of the two countries' economic and trade agreements.

Head of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation of Turkey and Iran highlighted the use of national currency and the establishment of exclusive messengers between the two countries' financial system in mutual relations, as well as the development of trilateral and multilateral cooperation with other neighboring countries will lead to enhancing economic relations and securing the interests of both nations and regions.

Turkey's Energy Minister Fatih Donmez and the head of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of the two countries also called the Iranian and Turkish Presidents' goal of $30 billion trade per year as realistic, and said that the Turkish government had made every effort to maintain and develop economic relations and realization of agreements.

He noted that the Turkish president and government officials have repeatedly stated clearly that they do not accept the US unilateral sanctions against Iran, adding that Ankara summit and the bilateral meeting between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey showed that the two governments' willingness to develop all political and economic relations.

9455**2050

