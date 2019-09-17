Saudi executioners behead 21 Pakistanis this year

The News said Baroness Helena Kennedy member of UN Human Rights Council in her report said that Saudi Arabia has already executed 134 people this year, including 58 foreigners out which 21 were Pakistanis.

The figures, given at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, come despite kingdom's pledge to reduce the use of the death penalty.

In 2018, the country killed 149 people, with 46 left on death row by the end of the year. They include three children, political opponents, clerics, and human rights campaigners.

The News said Saudi killing methods include beheading and crucifixion. The report was presented at an event held by human rights organisation, The Death Penalty Project, and spoke of one mass killing in April this year where 37 men were put to death in public.

It added that the abuses have been 'exacerbated by the systematic torture of detainees and grossly unfair trials culminating in death sentences'. Two of those killed were teenagers who were just 16 and 17 at the time of their arrests.

In April this year Saudi Arabia executed a Pakistani couple prompting a strong response from human rights activists.

