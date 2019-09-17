Sep 17, 2019, 5:24 PM
I chose Ha Noi FC to gain new experiences, says Iranian footballer Moshkelpour

Tehran, September 17, IRNA - Sajjad Moshkelopour, center back at the Iranian Paykan Football Club, who has been playing at Vietnam’s Ha Noi FC, says he chose the Vietnamese club because to gain new experiences. 

"A friend of mine told me about the Ha Noi’s offer. I consulted and thought a lot before I chose this club. My priority wasn’t financial issues. I wanted to get new experience in my sport life. That’s why I chose Ha Noi FC," Moshkelpour told IRNA on Monday. 

The Iranian footballer, who will return to Iran in a fortnight after his contract with the Vietnamese club comes to an end, says the Vietnam League 1 doesn’t enjoy high football standards. 

He was transferred to the Vietnamese club in July in a bid to give the Purple-Yellows a boost before their AFC Cup competitions. 

“The Vietnamese play faster rather than physically which is how the Iranians play football,” he added in the interview. 

The Purple-Yellows are all set to defend their V.League title enjoying a seven point lead over second-placed Ho Chi Minh City FC with just three games left in the Vietnamese top division.

