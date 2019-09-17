I chose Ha Noi FC to gain new experiences, says Iranian footballer Moshkelpour

"A friend of mine told me about the Ha Noi’s offer. I consulted and thought a lot before I chose this club. My priority wasn’t financial issues. I wanted to get new experience in my sport life. That’s why I chose Ha Noi FC," Moshkelpour told IRNA on Monday.

The Iranian footballer, who will return to Iran in a fortnight after his contract with the Vietnamese club comes to an end, says the Vietnam League 1 doesn’t enjoy high football standards.

He was transferred to the Vietnamese club in July in a bid to give the Purple-Yellows a boost before their AFC Cup competitions.

“The Vietnamese play faster rather than physically which is how the Iranians play football,” he added in the interview.

The Purple-Yellows are all set to defend their V.League title enjoying a seven point lead over second-placed Ho Chi Minh City FC with just three games left in the Vietnamese top division.

