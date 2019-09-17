Iran, India discuss Chabahar Port development project

The review took place during the 16th round of the foreign office consultations that were held between the two sides in Tehran with the Indian side led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and the Iranian side headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Gokhale also met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and Senior Advisor to Supreme Leader, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale holds talks with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. IRNA

During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, ongoing connectivity and infrastructure development projects, including development of the Shahid Behesthi Port, Chabahar, and full operation of the Trilateral Transit Agreement (Chabahar Agreement) between India, Iran and Afghanistan.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale holds talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. IRNA

India is participating in the development of the first phase of the Shahid Behesti Port in Chabahar in cooperation with Iran under a 10-year lease.

Indian company, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL), had taken over the port operations in December 2018 and has been successfully handling cargo since then.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the ministry added.

It was agreed to maintain the momentum of mutually beneficial multi-faceted bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the two sides, and to hold the next round of the Joint Commission meeting at the level of the external affairs minister at an early date in Iran, the statement said.

The next round of Foreign Office Consultations will be held in New Delhi on mutually convenient dates, it said.

The consultations come at a time when the energy ties between the two countries have taken a big hit due to the US ban on buying oil from Iran.

In November, the US had granted a six-month waiver to India, China, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea to continue importing oil from Iran. The temporary waiver ended on May 2.

In May last year, the US had brought back sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal which was struck in 2015.

