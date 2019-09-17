Ankara trilateral summit threw firm weight behind Yemen

“Aligned and firm positions of Iranian, Turkish and Russian presidents about the attack on Aramco and serious support for the Yemeni nation, condemning the other warring party was one of the most important achievements of the trilateral meeting in Ankara,” tweeted Hesamoddin Ashena, a senior aide to the Iranian president on Tuesday.

Iranian, Turkish and Russian presidents met in Ankara on Monday to discuss the latest situation in Syria and guarantee a peace process for the Arab country that was initiated by the three countries in the Kazakh capital, formerly known as Astana.

Saudi giant oil company Aramco’s facilities were attacked by a drone that was launched by Yemen’s Houthi group.

“The unique role of this political convergence in security preemptive measures will be remembered at that historic moment," added Ashena, who is also the head of the Center for Strategic Studies which is the research arm of the Iranian President's office.

