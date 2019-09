The talk was held within the framework of The Islamic Republic of Iran's inclusive consultations with all sides in Afghanistan.

Earlier in January 2019, a delegation of Taliban held lengthy negotiations with Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Ara­ghchi in Tehran.

Negotiations with Taliban were held just after a visit to Kabul of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

7129**1416

