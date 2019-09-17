Iran, Turkey discuss economic, energy cooperation

Earlier, Secretary of Iran-Turkey Joint Iran-Turkey Economic Commission Bahman Hosseinpour said Iran and Turkey are planning to define new areas of cooperation in the upcoming 27th Joint Iran-Turkey Economic Commission in Ankara.

Given political resolve of the two countries' leaders for promoting bilateral ties, suitable actions have been made, as a top-ranking delegation from Turkey visited Tehran recently.

As to diversification the two countries' economic and commercial cooperation, he said that five financial, banking, energy, transit and health working groups were formed to monitor developments unfolding in the respective sectors and settle them.

Talks are underway with Turkish banks to do transactions using national currencies, he said, noting that Iran is currently experiencing the toughest sanctions in the history which is a major problem in the way of economic cooperation.

