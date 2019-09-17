ICT minister terms Kazakhstan gate of Central Asia for Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Kazakh Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev held on the sidelines of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC), Jahromi elaborate on Iran's achievements in ICT field especially digitalization and marketing and developing urban and rural infrastructures.

He suggested that both sides would prepared the ground for presence of Iranian and Kazakh companies in exhibitions and expert conferences for making familiar both sides with potential and expanding joint ICT market.

He invited Kazakh government and the private sector to participate in Iranian exhibition namely Elecomp.

Referring to recent quadrilateral meeting between Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey on creating joint ICT market and also the same experience with Iraq and Afghanistan, Jahromi called for repeating such experience with Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, Zhumagaliyev pointed Kazakhstan seriousness in economic digitalization and called for both sides' participation in joint projects for developing bilateral cooperation.

He invited Jahromi to visit advanced digital sites and urged taking advantage of Iran's experience in developing start-ups.

Both sides agreed to follow up implementation of agreements in the upcoming joint commission meeting slated to be held within weeks.

The Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) was established in 1991 as a regional organization of the former Soviet republics, with the main task of coordinating the activities of the relevant administrations in the field of communications.

