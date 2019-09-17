Iran envoy says UK court rejects US request for sentencing Iran

The US lawyers' demand to sentence Iran to pay at least $512 million to compensate for US military personnel casualties in the Saudi Khobar base (Heiser Case) was rejected after seven years, wrote Hamid Baeidinejad on his Twitter account.

The UK supreme court said that it does not consider claims made by the US lawyers against the other countries, the ambassador tweeted.

Baeidinejad commented on the Canadian Government ruling to sell a part of Iran's properties in that country, saying that the decision is contrary to the international laws.

Regarding the Canadian Government's decision to seize Iran's properties, spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Mousavi said in his weekly press conference on Monday that such a decision was made two years ago, but Iran warned them not to do so.

The verdict is clearly violating the international laws, and Iran reserves the right to defend itself. The necessary steps have been taken, he said.

