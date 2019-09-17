Iran calls for global cooperation to combat human trafficking

Addressing the 3rd Regional Conference on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and the Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) here on Tuesday, Vahid Hosseini kia, the head of anti-Smuggling department of Iranian Interior Ministry briefed the precipitants about the policy of Iran on human trafficking and human smuggling.

He told the conference about the measures taken by the Islamic Republic to combat these issues.

Vahid Hosseini kia in an exclusive interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the conference said that Iran was committed to combat human trafficking as well as human smuggling.

He added that bilateral and multilateral cooperation is inevitable to control human trafficking and smuggling.

Expressing his views, he said that Iran has taken various measures on these problems, adding that a special commission has been formed on the advice of the interior ministry with the participation of different countries to formulate new laws to address these issues.

He said that Iran has taken stringent measures on land, sea and air links so that no illegal immigrant can enter Iran. Hosseini kia said that we are electronically monitoring the borders and the number of border troops has also been increased.

He said that we have made special detention centers at the borders for illegal immigrants and we ensure they must not be mistreated.

“We believe in humanitarian values and want to treat the illegal immigrants with respect,” he said.

The official stated that Iran in 2014 had enacted important law on trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants which would be implemented soon upon approval of the parliament.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has organized the conference with the cooperation of the government of Pakistan under the framework of the Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants in Asia and the Middle East.

Delegations from Afghanistan, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Nepal and Pakistan took part in the conference.

The conference would be concluded on Tuesday.

