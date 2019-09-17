Leader echoes consensus on no talks with US

The aim behind repetition of the US demand for game of talks with Iran is to impose their will and prove maximum pressure on the Iranian nation, the Leader said in a meeting in Tehran.

Policy of maximum pressure is not worth a red cent to the Iranian nation, the Supreme Leader said.

Trump administration said that it imposed maximum pressure on Iran to force Iran to the negotiating table.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that it was the US administration that left the negotiating table by withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

