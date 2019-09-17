Qazvin; Iran's city of reservoirs

Qazvin is one of the 20 cities of Qazvin province and its capital. The city is located about 130 km from Tehran and connects to Tehran on the one hand and to Azarbaijan province, on the other.

Qazvin, the capital of Iran during the Safavid era, is one of the most spectacular places in Iran because of its numerous museums, churches, old markets and monuments and monuments. Qazvin ranks first in Iran in terms of number of monuments.

Qazvin's attractions are so great that throughout history they have carried many nicknames, including the gates of Paradise, the Garden City and Dar al-Soltaneh.

In this article, we will introduce you to the tourist attractions of Qazvin.

*** Chehel Sotoun Palace

Chehel Sotoun, a Safavid pavilion situated in Qazvin which stands amid gardens in the central square of the old city and in which Qazvīn museum is installed.

Chehel Sotoun Palace and Museum is the most important historical monument of Qazvin and one of the symbols of this city.

The palace was built during the reign of King Tahmasb of Safavid, Qazvin, Iran, and is decades older than its original name in Isfahan.

Currently, the palace has become a calligraphy museum since Qazvin was one of the major centers of Iranian calligraphy.

**** City Museum of Qazvin

The museum, dedicated to the introduction of Qazvin history, exhibits artifacts from the prehistoric, historic and Islamic era.

Many of the traces have been obtained from excavations in the Qazvin plain. Among the important works of this museum can be mentioned: coins belonging to Parthian to Qajar, exquisite and historical seals, earthenware, metal, and stone, ornamental, military and functional objects.

*** The traditional bazaar of Qazvin

The traditional bazaar of Qazvin is one of the most beautiful roofed markets in Iran and one of the tourist attractions of Qazvin dating back a thousand years.

The bazaar took on a new form in the Safavid dynasty and later in the Qajar era, with other houses and monuments added to it, which are now part of the city's monuments.

Qazvin Bazaar is a large market with many spaces and very magnificent architecture, in a way that amazes the beauty of the inns and the public.

The city of Qazvin is full of historical houses, each containing not only the story of a family but the story of a thriving historical period.

The authentic Iranian architecture, the use of structures appropriate to the region's climate and the art of handmade artists have made these homes spectacular in Qazvin.

Behroozi House, Yazdi House, Imam Jomeh Shahidi House, Raoufi House, Khatibi House, Beheshti House, Asadi House, Mortazavi House, Da'i House, Amir Kabir Culture House, Municipal Building, Sepah Garden and Amini Hosseiniyeh are just a few of the most famous, that attracts many tourists from Qazvin province, other cities of Iran and around the world.

*** Qazvin Churches

Alongside the historical houses and tourist attractions in Qazvin mentioned above, the city of Qazvin also has historic churches, some of which are still open for worshiping by Armenians.

Qazvin Churches include Cantor Church, Rafi Church and Holy Hripsime Church.

Meanwhile, Cantor Church, which is reminiscent of the Russian presence in Qazvin during World War II, hosts many tourists every day.

In the courtyard of one of the world's smallest churches, you can also visit the tomb of the Russians.

