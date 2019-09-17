US withdrawal from UPU blatant violation of International Law

He made the remarks in a meeting with Head of UPU Bishar Abdirahman Hussein held on the sidelines of the Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC).

Jahromi praised UPU for its cooperation with Iran in sanction era to for financial settlement through Iran credit account.

He also called for the UPU support for the rights of the member states to send and receive mails.

He condemned certain states for sabotaging the services of the UPU under baseless pretexts.

Jahromi said that the UPU is expected to discharge its international obligation taking no heed of meddling of certain states.

Meanwhile, thanks to UPU upcoming extraordinary meeting on US threat to pull out, Abdirahman Hussein urged Iran to attend the event and to support UPU.

Appreciating Iran for its continuous support, he said he will back Tehran's proposed resolution which is aimed at guaranteeing free exchange of mails.

Jahromi assured that a high-ranking Iranian delegation will participate in the upcoming meeting.

The Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications (RCC) was established in 1991 as a regional organization of the former Soviet republics, with the main task of coordinating the activities of the relevant administrations in the field of communications.

