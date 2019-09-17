Tehran to host 6th Troika of Iran-Russia-Turkey

The fifth tripartite summit on Syria was held in presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vladimir Putin President of the Russian Federation in Ankara on Monday.

President Rouhani told a press conference at the end of the meeting that all countries must respect the Syrian national sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that the US seeks Syria’s disintegration.

He said that Syria should become safer to pave the way for the return of the displaced people to their home country, saying Iran can help in this regard.

Meanwhile, the presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia in a statement pledged to continue efforts to combat terrorist groups in the Syrian city of Idlib in a bid to help the Damascus government control larger parts of the country.

“The Iranian, Turkish and Russian presidents expressed deep concern over an increase in the presence of terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in the northwestern city of Idlib. They also reiterated their determination to continue with cooperation for the final destruction of Daesh (ISIS), al-Nusra Front and all other persons, groups, and other Al-Qaeda or ISIS-affiliated entities that have been identified by the United Nations,” reads point 6 of the final communiqué of the fifth meeting of presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia in Ankara on Monday night.

The 14-point joint statement also reiterates that the Syrian crisis needs to be concluded through peaceful political solutions based on intra-Syrian dialogue and talks according to the UN Security Council Resolution 2254. They rejected any foreign military solution to the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

The statement slammed the Israeli “destabilizing” attacks that “violate Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, leading to an increase in regional tensions."

Israel has launched several attacks on Syria, Lebanon and Iraq recently, leaving many dead and injured.

The three regional leaders also reiterated their support for the UNSC Resolution 497 that rejects Israeli takeover of the Syrian Golan Heights.



