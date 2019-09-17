President Rouhani wraps up tour to Turkey

Rouhani’s visit was upon the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In addition to delivering speech in the summit, Iranian president also held separate meeting with presidents of Russia and Turkey.

In his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan which was hale behind the closed doors, both sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Earlier speaking in a after the fifth trilateral meeting with Turkish and Russian presidents in Ankara, Rouhani said that all countries must respect the Syrian national sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that the US seeks Syria’s disintegration.

We all are against the presence of uninvited foreign troops that interfere in the country’s internal affairs, he added.

An example of this is the US that supports terrorists and seeks dangerous objectives which is the Syrian disintegration, Rouhani noted.

He said that Syria should become safer to pave the way for the return of the displaced people to their home country, saying that Iran can help in this regard.

“As you know, Iran has been home to three million Afghans during the past 40 years. We have good experience in this regard and can help.”

