Iran calls for securing peace, stability by regional states

Tehran, Sept 17, IRNA - Advisor to the Supreme Leader on foreign affairs Ali Akbar Velayati in a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale in Tehran on Monday called for securing peace and stability by the regional states without foreign interference.

“For example, Afghanistan’s neighbours such as Iran, India, Pakistán and Central Asia can have good cooperation to guarantee security in the country and region. Securing peace and stability in the region needs to be addressed without foreign interference,” Ali Akbar Velayati said.

He called for proper settlement of the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir without other countries’ interference. 

Velayati said he hoped India didn’t take into account the US sanctions on Iran to stop development of bilateral ties. 

Gokhale also stressed that India’s ties with Iran are very important, because Iran holds important position in the world. 

The two officials called for further development of bilateral ties. 

