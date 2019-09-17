Iran, India urge further development of bilateral ties

The two officials also welcomed the growing use of national currencies in bilateral trade.

Araghchi touched on the situation in Kashmir, urging political dialogue with Pakistán to peacefully solve the humanitarian crisis.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister hoped that restrictions on the Muslim population of Kashmir would be removed and their rights would be respected.

Gokhale is currently on a visit to Tehran in the context of the 16th political dialogue between Iran and India.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish