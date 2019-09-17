Sep 17, 2019, 9:04 AM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83478469
0 Persons

Iran warns against US behavior damaging multilateralism

Iran warns against US behavior damaging multilateralism

London, Sept 17, IRNA - Iranian Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi criticized the US “destructive behaviour” damaging multilateralism, warning against endangering diplomatic achievements of the past decades.

“There is widespread consensus among the member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was a turning point in the history of multilateralism and an important international achievement. So, the US destructive behaviour and its economic terrorism against other countries should be condemned and rejected by other countries,” Salehi said, addressing the IAEA’s 63rd General Conference in Vienna on Monday. 

The US pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral economic sanctions on Tehran. 

Following the conference, Salehi met with IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta, and Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom, discussing the status of the JCPOA as well as bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.  

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 12 =