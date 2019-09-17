Iran warns against US behavior damaging multilateralism

“There is widespread consensus among the member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was a turning point in the history of multilateralism and an important international achievement. So, the US destructive behaviour and its economic terrorism against other countries should be condemned and rejected by other countries,” Salehi said, addressing the IAEA’s 63rd General Conference in Vienna on Monday.

The US pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimposed unilateral economic sanctions on Tehran.

Following the conference, Salehi met with IAEA Acting Director General Cornel Feruta, and Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom, discussing the status of the JCPOA as well as bilateral relations between Iran and Russia.

