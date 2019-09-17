Iran-Russia ties strategic: President Rouhani

President Rouhani stressed that regional cooperation between Iran and Russia is strategic, saying that the two countries are fast developing their bilateral relations to various sectors.

He added that bilateral relations are deeper and more sincere.

The Iranian president welcomed growing use of Iran, Russia national currencies in their bilateral trade, saying such trend will continue in the future.

He also reiterated that Iran’s accession to a Free Trade Zone with the Eurasian Economic Union will provide a good opportunity fa forst-track development of Tehran-Moscow talks.

Rouhani called for multilateralism to stand against the US unilateral approaches.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow and Tehran have good cooperation in international organizations like the UN, Eurasian Economic Union and the rest.

He added that both countries are very close to finalizing the process of creating an alternative to SWIFT.

