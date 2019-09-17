Iran says Saudi Arabia seeks war, tensions to cover up internal problems

“It’s regrettable that Saudi Arabia uses war and tensions to cover up its internal issues or failures,” said Iran’s Ambassador to international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi on Monday.

“The Saudi regime and its allies have clearly shown that they will do whatever they can, including bombing children, wedding ceremonies, … in Yemen to achieve their illegitimate goals,” he added.

Earlier, the US accused Iran of attacking major Saudi oil facilities on Saturday.

“The US representative has now turned to illogical and silly approach of maximum deceit after the failure of so-called maximum pressure,” Gharibabadi mentioned, noting that the US is complicit in the war in Yemen.

The Iranian official also criticized the Saudi covert efforts to set up a nuclear plant, saying its efforts to cut off waterway along with Qatar border will be used to dump nuclear waste.

He warned Riyadh that “the world can’t afford any deviation from peaceful nuclear programme or letting nuclear weapons to fall into the hands of terrorists".

Gharibabadi called on the Interantional Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to demand several countries to refrain from supplying nuclear electricity technology to Saudi Arab unless the country joins Safeguards Agreement and allows for full access of the IAEA to its facilities.

