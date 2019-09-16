President Rouhani calls for respect for Syrian sovereignty, territorial integrity

Iranian Preisdent Hassan Rouhani told the media on Monday night that all countries must respect Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that the US seeks Syria’s disintegration.

“We all are against the presence of uninvited foreign troops that interfere in the country’s internal affairs. An example of this is the US that supports terrorists and seeks dangerous objectives which is Syria’s disintegration,” said Rouhani in a press conference after the fifth trilateral meeting with Turkish and Russian presidents in Ankara on Monday night.

He also stressed that Syria should become safer to pave the way for the return of the displaced people to their home country, saying Iran can help in this regard.

“As you know, Iran has been home to three million Afghans during the past 40 years. We have good experiences in this regard and can help,” he added.

