UN launches conservation strategy for great bustard in Bukan  

Caretaker of Bukan Environment Department Rahim Abdelkarimi told IRNA on Monday that plans to protect the bird will be held in the city by the UN entity under the project 'Community conserved areas'.

He further noted that the project will be undertaken in the habitat of the bird.

The endangered bird which symbolizes environment of West Azarbaijan has raised concern of the environmental activists.

There have been left only 40 great bustards which are reproducing in Bukan only. Bukan is located in south West Azarbaijan 182 kilometers from the capital of the province Orumieh.

The great bustard is a bird in the bustard family, the only member of the genus Otis.

The bird's habitat is grassland or steppe defined by open, flat or somewhat rolling landscapes.

