Iran, Russia presidents meet in Ankara

The bilateral meeting took place behind closed doors and reporters were only allowed to take photos.

According to political experts, outstanding political and economic issues between Iran and Russia topped the two chief executives' negotiations.

Currently, Iran-Russia ties are experiencing golden age, as the two countries are of the same opinion in most of bilateral, regional and international issues and their officials have regular contacts at various levels.

Rouhani arrived in Ankara late on Sunday and was welcomed by the Turkish Foreign Ministry's officials.

Rouhani is accompanied by four key foreign, energy, defense and agriculture ministers as well governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

The Iranian president will return to Iran on Monday.

