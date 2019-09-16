Petroleum Minster notes Iran's extraction from South Pars to surpass Qatar for first time

He added that the Ministry of Petroleum has also taken significant steps to build gas collection and combustion gas installations, utilizing the Bid Boland Plant, with an investment of about $3 billion and a production value of $1.9 billion a year, the 3200 NGL1 facility with an investment of about $1.25 billion and a production value of $1.3 billion annually, the 3100 NGL1 Dehloran facility with an investment of about $900 million and NGL Kharg solved the problem of burning gas accompanying petroleum in refineries and in addition to using the gas for the production of the product, the environmental problems caused by the burning of these gases will be solved.

