Sep 16, 2019, 7:36 PM
Judiciary Chief says Iran to confiscate Canada's properties via int'l bodies

Tehran, Sept 16, IRNA – Head of the Judiciary Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi referred to Canada's move on confiscating Iranian assets, and said that the measure is illegal and against all international treaties.

The action taken by those countries which boast of civilization and respect to the nations' rights is shocking, he said, adding Canada had better give up acting irrational as Iranian nation will never tolerate brutal force.

Pointing out that Iran will not allow any country to violate its rights, he stated if Canada does not return Iran's properties, Iran will take necessary steps to identify and confiscate Canadian properties with the help of Iranian Foreign Ministry as well as International Department of Iran's Judiciary.

