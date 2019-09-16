ICAO official says anti-Iran sanctions to harm ME air traffic

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of visiting the Integrated Initial Flight Plan Processing System (IFPS), control center, communication system, radar and automation of Iran space center, Al-Naddaf said Iran is one of the most important regional countries in aviation field which has high air traffic.

She said she has been impressed by good efforts made by Iran and voiced her satisfaction.

Referring to problems in the Middle East with regard to air traffic, she called for taking measure to supply modern CNS infrastructures in Iran, Syria and Yemen.

Stressing the efforts made for attracting support of the international community for Iran aviation industry, Al-Naddaf said sanctions and problems in Iran aviation industry will have bad impact on the air traffic of the region.

