Nakhichivan vice speaker highlights Iran's capability in solving problems

In a meeting with Iran's Consul General in Nakhichivan Ahmad Hosseini on Monday, Azar Zeinalov added that Iran as a country with ancient history, culture and civilization can solve all its problems.

Reiterating Azerbaijan Republic's opposition to aliens' interference in regional issues, he said that it attaches great significance to Iran as a friendly and neighboring state.

Both officials discussed bilateral relations in the political, economic and consular fields.

Consular issues, situation of joint projects, including Marazad-Ordubad hydroelectric power plant were among the other topics discussed by the two officials.

