Iran, Turkey defense ministers confer in Ankara

Hatami is accompanying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who is in Ankara to attend Iran-Russia-Turkey trilateral meeting.

Upon his arrival, Hatami was officially welcomed by Hulusi Akar.

The meeting was held behind the closed doors and according to well-informed observers both sides discussed security and defense issues.

Presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey have for four times had joint meetings on fighting regional terrorism and bringing back peace, refugees and establishing political stability in Syria.

Meanwhile, the three countries have held Astana meetings for solving the issue without the intervention of foreigners in internal affairs of Syria.

The 13th round of Astana talks were held in Kazakhstan on August 1-2 and the 14th edition will be held in October.

Earlier, Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said that President Rouhani’s trip to Ankara was aimed at building peace and stability in Syria.

Astana Talks are a model for resolving crises that exist in the region and elsewhere, the government spokesman said. I believe that important and influential countries in the region have the most right to resolve regional disputes and can be effective in building models that resolve regional issues within themselves.

Rabiei said that fortunately, Iran’s relations with Turkey and Russia are at their best at this historical juncture and our main foreign policy strategy is about deepening extensive relations with the neighbors.

