Pres. Rouhani says cooperation between Iran, Russia and Turkey led to rise security in Syria

Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth round of the trilateral summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey, President Rouhani met Monday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

Rouhani went on to say that fortunately, relations between Iran and Turkey have always been cordial and fraternal, and the two governments and the people of the two countries stand together in different situations.

The president praised the Turkish government's clear stance on US cruel sanctions against Iran, and stated that Iran and Turkey will continue their all-out economic relations despite difficulties.

Referring to the cooperation between the two countries and the expansion of trade cooperation between the two countries using the national currency in the Tehran-Ankara economic relations, high-ranking official underscored that Iran is welcoming the presence of Turkish investors and private sector in implementing joint projects.

The holding of the 27th Joint Commission on Cooperation between Iran and Turkey in the coming days will be a very important opportunity for further development of mutual cooperation in different fields, the President went on to say.

Fortunately, there have been good progress in expanding defense cooperation between the two countries, and there are good grounds for expanding cooperation and sharing experiences, Rouhani said, noting that Iran and Turkey share a common view on counter-terrorism. Thus, Iran and Turkey's cooperation in securing the common borders and the region will continue and expand.

The President emphasized that the pattern of trilateral cooperation between Iran and Turkey with Russia in securing the region can contribute to the development and stability of the region and the nations of the 3 countries through trilateral and multilateral economic cooperation with its neighbors.

Rouhani said that maintaining the security of the waterways of the Persian Gulf, Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz has always been under attention of Iran as the biggest littoral state, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is obliged to secure the regional waterways.

The president of Iran underscored that the security of the waterways in the region should only be provided by the littoral states, and that the presence of the US forces and inviting other countries to join the region would only increase the existing problems and tensions.

Rouhani described the attacks on Yemen as a result of miscalculation and US misleading references, saying, we should all strive to bring peace and stability back to Yemen with the participation of the United Nations.

Rouhani noted that the cooperation of the three countries, as guarantor of Astana process made Syria more secure and that its people had better conditions in many parts of their territory, stating the Syrian government must be helped to counter the remaining terrorists, especially in the Idlib and Euphrates region, and cooperation must continue to eradicate terrorism in the region, so I hope the results of the efforts of the three countries would lead to lasting security in Syria and the realization of its sovereignty.

Referring to the friendly and brotherly relations between Iran and Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his part, said that "we are determined to continue to take great steps" in the relations between the two countries.

The Turkish President added that trade cooperation between the two countries using national currencies has grown substantially and this trend will continue.

Erdogan pointed out that the US sanctions against Iran are unproductive, and in the Turkish government's view, preserving the JCPOA is an important symbol of the success of dialogue and diplomacy.

The President of Turkey went on say that two countries and two nations of Iran and Turkey stood together and will stand together in difficult days.

We hope that as a result of today's summit and completion of the three countries' agreements, he said that Turkey's trilateral cooperation with Iran and Russia within the framework of the threshold process has had great results for the stability and security of Syria and the region and that have prevented human tragedy in different regions." The previous summit agreements in Sochi will bring stability and security to the region, especially Idlib.

He said that trilateral cooperation of Iran and Russia and Turkey in the Astana process had good results for the stability and security of Syria and the region and that the three countries' agreements prevented human tragedy in different regions, and expressed the hope that as a result of today's summit and the completion of the previous summit agreements in Sochi, stability and security would prevail in the region, especially in Idlib.

Erdogan underscored that joint cooperation by Iran and Turkey to form joint industrial settlements in the border areas is progressing well, which will play a major role in the development and prosperity of the region's people, adding, as "we have been with the Iraqi government and nation in the fight against ISIS and terrorism, we must help the Iraqi nation" and state as two strong neighbors in the reconstruction phase.

Following the meeting, the Presidents of Turkey and Iran attended a meeting of the two countries' high-level delegations and discussed the process of relations and cooperation between them and how the Tehran-Ankara agreements were implemented.

