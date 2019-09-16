Iran, KRG discuss technical, engineering cooperation

During the meeting, Nasrollah Reshnoudi congratulated Ano Jawhar Abdulmasih on his election as transportation minister in KRG's new cabinet and called for promoting technical and engineering cooperation in the field of road and terminal construction and maintenance.

KRG's minister, for his part, congratulated Reshnoudi on his appointment as Iran's general consul and expressed pleasure over the meeting.

Stressing the vital role of transportation industry as lifeline of every country's economy, he voiced readiness for using Iran's experience and technical know-how in KRG's transportation projects.

