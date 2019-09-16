IAEA to continue verifying Iran deal

"In the past year, we have continued to verify and monitor Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and we will continue to do so," Feruta said.

"We discussed our activities under the JCPOA and the implementation of safeguards in Iran. I continue to emphasize the importance of full and timely cooperation by Iran in the implementation of its Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol," he noted referring to his recent visit to Tehran.

He added: "The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement.

The 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officially opened in the Austrian capital on Monday.

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi represents Iran at the Conference.

Apart from addressing the Conference, during his stay in Vienna, Salehi is scheduled to meet with a number of counterparts on the sidelines of the IAEA general conference.

The Conference is expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including security measures by the Agency in the Middle East and North Korea.

