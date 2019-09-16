Kremlin not caring about Netanyahu's anti-Iranian remarks

Speaking to IRNA in Moscow on Monday, Constantine Siokov noted that during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Netanyahu distorted the facts of the region as if Iran were the source of all problems in the Middle East.

Netanyahu has repeatedly said that Iran is trying to obtain a nuclear weapon, while the international community's conclusions about Iran's nuclear program show the opposite of the Israeli prime minister's claim.

The IAEA has repeatedly confirmed in its reports the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program and activities in that regard, but so far no report on Israeli nuclear activities has been issued because Israeli officials do not cooperate with the IAEA about the program, the senior Russian expert said.

Siokov went on to say that Netanyahu went to Sochi to change Russia's position on Iran and reduce Tehran-Moscow cooperation, but he did not succeed in his mission.

He added that Iran and Russia are two strategic partners, adding that Iran-Russia cooperation has helped substantially stabilize the Middle East.

Siokov pointed to the successful cooperation between Iran and Russia in the format of Astana process, during which crucial decisions were made for Syria.

Russia and Iran, together with Turkey, have been able to provide valuable assistance to Syria for restoring stability and security, said the head of the Russian Academy of Geopolitical Studies.

Given these partnerships and good prospects for continued Russian-Iranian partnership, Netanyahu cannot change Russia's stances toward Iran, the Russian expert highlighted.

He believes that the structure of cooperation between Iran and Russia will develop in the future and include newer fields, and that the two countries' participation in crucial areas such as security and military, economic and trade and advanced science and technology will expand as the two countries see their interests in the expansion of bilateral relations.

