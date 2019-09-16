Iran will not negotiate under sanctions: Gov't spox

Rabiei, who was speaking during his weekly press conference on Monday, said that if Trump takes the necessary measures and regains Iran’s confidence, the previous frameworks of JCPOA are still in place so that the negotiations can be restored.

However, he noted that there is no sign of honesty from the American side.

Rabiei said that under the US sanctions, it is impossible President Hassan Rouhani to accept a meeting with the US president.

Iran has put lifting all the US sanctions imposed unlawfully after Washington withdrew from JCPOA in 2018, the prerequisite for the beginning of constructive diplomacy, the spokesman said.

He underlined that Iran will engage in talks with any party only when it makes sure that the problems of the Iranian people will be solved.

Rabiei made it clear that lifting the US sanctions is not a precondition, rather it is the most natural right of the Iranian nation enshrined by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

