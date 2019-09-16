Sep 16, 2019, 2:34 PM
Iran, Turkey presidents meet in Ankara

Ankara, Sept 16, IRNA – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Ankara on Monday prior to a tripartite meeting of presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey as part of effort to find a peaceful settlement to the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

The meeting of the two presidents was held behind closed doors.

IRNA reported that the two presidents will discuss issues of mutual interests.

As a joint commission meeting of Iran and Turkey is scheduled to be held within the next coming days, the analysts say that promotion of economic relations will also be on the agenda of the meeting of the two presidents.   

President Rouhani arrived in the Turkish capital on Sunday night upon an invitation by President Erdogan.  

