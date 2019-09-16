Iran, Turkey presidents meet in Ankara

The meeting of the two presidents was held behind closed doors.

IRNA reported that the two presidents will discuss issues of mutual interests.

As a joint commission meeting of Iran and Turkey is scheduled to be held within the next coming days, the analysts say that promotion of economic relations will also be on the agenda of the meeting of the two presidents.

President Rouhani arrived in the Turkish capital on Sunday night upon an invitation by President Erdogan.

