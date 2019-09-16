Regional moot on human trafficking kicks off in Pakistan with Iran’s presence

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) sponsored the conference in cooperation with the government of Pakistan under the framework of the Global Action to Prevent and Address Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants in Asia and the Middle East.

Representative from Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mehdi Rafei, expert from Interior Ministry, Vahid Hosseini kia and Omid Sarvari, Iran's anti narcotics officer in Pakistan are part of the Iranian delegation.

The Iranian delegation will make a presentation during the conference about Iran’s role in combating the menace of human trafficking and migrants smuggling.

‘Sasan Modares’ UNODC representative in Tehran was also present in the meeting.

Delegations from Afghanistan, Egypt, Iraq, Morocco, Nepal and Pakistan are also taking part in the conference.

Representatives from several embassies and high commissions, UN Agencies, international organizations, Pakistani government officials participated in the conference to reiterate their commitment towards combating trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

‘Ahmed Mukkram’, Additional Director General Immigration, of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in his remarks said Pakistan has taken concrete steps to combat human trafficking which include the enactment of laws on trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants in May 2018 as well as the significant restructuring of the FIA, leading to the establishment of several new anti human trafficking circles across Pakistan.

The conference would be concluded on Tuesday.

