63rd IAEA General Conference kicks off in Vienna

Tehran, Sep 16, IRNA – The 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officially opened in the Austrian capital on Monday.

The Conference will continue for five days.

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi represents Iran at the Conference.

Apart from addressing the Conference, during his stay in Vienna, Salehi is scheduled to meet with a number of counterparts on the sidelines of the IAEA general conference.

The Conference is expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including security measures by the Agency in the Middle East and North Korea.

