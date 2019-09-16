63rd IAEA General Conference kicks off in Vienna

The Conference will continue for five days.

The Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi represents Iran at the Conference.

Apart from addressing the Conference, during his stay in Vienna, Salehi is scheduled to meet with a number of counterparts on the sidelines of the IAEA general conference.

The Conference is expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including security measures by the Agency in the Middle East and North Korea.

