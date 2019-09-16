Iran keeping window of diplomacy open, no reliance on Europe

The 16 months of experience with Europe shows that there is no room for hope, though Iran keeps the windows of diplomacy open, Abbas Mousavi told reporters.

It is really sad that Europe and France need to ask for permission from other countries whether or not to abide by to their commitments, he said.

He added that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has been endorsed by the United Nations Security Council 2231, but even for that they have to ask for permission.

He said that he doesn’t know at what stage is the permission, adding that Iran is waiting for Europe's measures while the consultations continue. It is not Iran's problem whether or not Europe gets permission from the US President Donald Trump.

He said that if things go on like this, Iran will take the fourth step of reducing commitments to the JCPOA on schedule.

Regarding the Canadian Government's decision to seize Iran's properties, Mousavi said that such a decision was made two years ago, but Iran warned them not to do so.

The verdict is clearly violating the international laws, and Iran reserves the right to defend itself. The necessary steps have been started, he said.

He commented on launching a SWIFT model Interbank Telecom for financial transactions with Russia, saying that the US is misusing the power of dollar as a political tool against the independent countries, so Iran is trying to use national currencies in trade with other countries.

Regarding the International Atomic Energy Agency's director visit to Iranian universities, he said that they have been just a few instances aimed at transparency and taking pretexts away from enemies. They have been in the past and not at all connected to the JCPOA.

Commenting on President Rouhani's trip to Ankara to take part in the fifth round of Astana Talks on Syria, Mousavi hoped that the summit between the Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents will have results that are beneficial to the people of the region and Syria and help the destruction of the terrorist and restoration of peace to the region.

Regarding Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's trip to New York to take part in the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations, he said that if things get ready for Zarif, he is ready to accompany the president to New York on that trip and will hold some meetings with the officials of the friendly countries.

He said sanctioning Zarif by Washington was something strange, but the US spares no effort to make problems for Iranian officials. They are actually worried about Zarif's negotiations with leaders of the other countries to enlighten them. Whenever he goes to New York, he receives tens of requests for meetings, and the US cannot stand it.

