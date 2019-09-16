Iran’s private sector invests rials 250 trillion in space industry

Morteza Barrari made the remarks in his speech to a conference in Tehran on Monday.

He said that Iran is today one of the leading countries in the space industry.

This year Iran is completing three satellites which are undergoing the final stages of their development, Barrari said.

Noting that Iran plans to put a telecommunications satellite into orbit by the end of the 2025 Vision Plan, the official said that development of space stations is also on the agenda.

Barrari said that Iran has three space stations in Karaj, Qeshm and Bushehr and will initiate construction works for two other stations in Chenaran and Salmas next month.

Today over 450 satellites have been put into orbit and the capacity of this sector is estimated at nearly $150 billion, the official said.

Noting that Iran has some 1% of the world’s population, neighboring with 15 countries, Barrari said that this provides Iran with an opportunity to hold at least 1% of the economy of this industry so that it can have a capacity of $1.5 billion or the national economy.

