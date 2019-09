Islamic Scholar Hussein Kourani spent his life in Jihad, self-sacrifice, faith and ethics, Major-General Rahim Safavi's message reads.

Safavi prayed to God Almighty to bestow peace on soul of Kourani and patience for his family.

He hoped that Kourani's students will gain victory over the Zionist regime and the ominous conspiracies of the World Arrogance.

Hussein Kourani was one of the founding figures of Hezbollah of Lebanon.

