INSTEX chairman in Tehran for trade negotiations

Former German diplomat, Michael Bock, on the first day of his visit to Tehran, attended a meeting of the German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and met with representatives of Iranian and German companies.

On September 6, Former German diplomat Michael Bock was appointed as the new chairman of EU trade mechanism with Iran dubbed “INSTEX”.

Following talks between the German Foreign Ministry and other European partners, the former 66-year-old German ambassador to Colombia, Egypt and Sweden was elected as the new head of the INSTEX.

