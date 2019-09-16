Iran, Russia discuss cooperation on nuclear energy

During the meeting both sides discussed practical ways to enhance level of cooperation and better interactions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Saledi arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend the 63rd IAEA General Conference.

During his stay he is due to hold talks with some officials and deliver speech in the conference.

The 63rd IAEA General Conference will be underway on September 16-20 in Vienna.

Effective implementation of the Safeguards Agreement, using nuclear science and technology to advance the economic development are among topics on agenda of the conference.

Earlier in a meeting with Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Cornel Feruta, Salehi stressed Iran commitments to the nuclear deal, saying this is the EU which was regarded as filler of the US' void, but unfortunately it could not act based on what it promised.

9376**1416

