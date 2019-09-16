Sep 16, 2019, 9:23 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 16

Tehran, Sept 16, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Indian foreign secretary in Tehran to bolster ties

- Iran ready for full-fledged war with US

- Muqtada al-Sadr's visit undoing the spell of seditions

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran refutes US accusations over Saudi attacks

- IRICA: Iran posts $1b foreign trade surplus

- Bolton’s departure allegedly pegged to disagreement over lifting Iran sanctions

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Specter of oil in triple digits

- Hezbollah's new missile 'capable of destroying all military battleships'

- Iran down Qatar at Asian Volleyball Championship

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran, Turkey to produce movie on Rumi, Shams 

- Greco-Roman wrestler Abdvali wins bronze at world championships

- U.S. bases, vessels within Iran’s reach

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Parliament censured over rush to rewrite trade law

- Stock market pauses near record levels

- Half of Saudi oil output cut

