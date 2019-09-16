Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 16

** IRAN NEWS
- Indian foreign secretary in Tehran to bolster ties
- Iran ready for full-fledged war with US
- Muqtada al-Sadr's visit undoing the spell of seditions
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran refutes US accusations over Saudi attacks
- IRICA: Iran posts $1b foreign trade surplus
- Bolton’s departure allegedly pegged to disagreement over lifting Iran sanctions
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Specter of oil in triple digits
- Hezbollah's new missile 'capable of destroying all military battleships'
- Iran down Qatar at Asian Volleyball Championship
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran, Turkey to produce movie on Rumi, Shams
- Greco-Roman wrestler Abdvali wins bronze at world championships
- U.S. bases, vessels within Iran’s reach
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Parliament censured over rush to rewrite trade law
- Stock market pauses near record levels
- Half of Saudi oil output cut
